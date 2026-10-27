“Something is not right here”: Lamine Yamal’s uncle furious over Ballon d'Or results

The most prestigious individual award in world football — Ballon d'Or 2026 has sparked intense debate within the football community following the ceremony. The fact that 19-year-old Barcelona and Spain national team star Lamine Yamal finished in 3rd place was met with sharp criticism from his family and inner circle.

In an interview, the player's uncle, Abdul, expressed his deep frustration with the voting results, emphasizing that his nephew was denied a deserved award despite having a historic season.

“Something is not right”: Abdul’s open and bold accusations

Lamine Yamal’s uncle raised serious doubts about the award system and the jury’s decision:

Historic achievements left without the prize: “Lamine won La Liga, the Spanish Super Cup, and the World Cup with the national team in a single season. But was even that not enough for the Ballon d'Or?”, asked Abdul.

Criticism of candidates: “I don’t know exactly what it is, but something is not right here. Players who won almost nothing during the season were contenders for the main prize. I won’t name names, but everyone can see it.”

The world’s No. 1 player: “Lamine is still the best player in the world. Currently, there is no other player who can match his individual quality and level on the pitch,” he asserted.

Ballon d'Or 2026 Top 3: Numbers and trophy differences

Recall that the 2026 Ballon d'Or was awarded for the first time in his career to England national team and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane:

Harry Kane (1st place): He received the most votes from the jury for breaking records by scoring over 70 goals for club and country during the season.

Kylian Mbappé (2nd place): The French striker secured second place due to his personal productivity at the World Cup and club level.

Lamine Yamal (3rd place): Despite outperforming all his rivals in team trophies (World Cup, La Liga, Super Cup), he finished third in the final voting.

Lamine Yamal’s season achievements and the Ballon d'Or podium