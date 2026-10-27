Chinese giants cancel multi-million dollar contracts with Mbappe in a single day

·82·Sport
Chinese giants cancel multi-million dollar contracts with Mbappe in a single day

A recent interview featuring French national team and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has sparked an unexpected and serious geo-commercial conflict in China. While discussing his favorite internet memes, the football star made comments that were interpreted as ironic and insulting toward the Chinese people and one of the country's historical political figures.

This statement triggered a wave of intense outrage across China's major social media platforms. As a result, two of the country's most powerful brand companies announced they were terminating all advertising and ambassadorship contracts with the player.

"Zero tolerance": The sharp and unified reaction of brands

Two Chinese corporate giants — beverage manufacturer Eastroc Beverage and dairy magnate Mengniu Dairy — issued firm statements within hours of each other, cutting ties with the French star:

  • Eastroc Beverage's official position: "Effective today, we are terminating all cooperation with Kylian Mbappe. Our company is strictly against any actions that insult the national sentiments of the Chinese people and adheres to a 'zero tolerance' policy regarding such incidents";

  • Mengniu Dairy's solidarity: The dairy giant, which has sponsored major international sporting events and football stars for many years, issued a similarly sharp statement, emphasizing its uncompromising stance against words that infringe upon national dignity and pride;

  • Cessation of advertising campaigns: The removal of Mbappe's image from billboards, television commercials, and product labels across the country has begun.

Chinese national sentiment: Tests that have brought Western brands to their knees

The Chinese public is extremely sensitive and responds harshly to any dismissive attitude toward the country's culture, history, and national values:

  • The "Miss Finland" incident: In late 2025, beauty pageant winner Sara Chafak was stripped of her title and forced to issue a public apology following a gesture that was perceived as racist in China;

  • Lessons for global fashion and industry giants: Previously, fashion and industry giants such as Christian Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, and Swatch Group faced large-scale boycotts after misunderstanding or mocking national sentiments, and were forced to reconsider their positions with official apologies;

  • Scale of commercial losses: In China, the world's second-largest consumer market, such negative sentiment not only puts advertising revenue at risk but also severely impacts club merchandising and global sports image.

Details of the conflict involving Kylian Mbappe and the Chinese market

Category

Statement and status details

Main cause

Ironic remarks about a Chinese historical figure and the people during an interview about memes

Companies that terminated cooperation

Eastroc Beverage (energy drinks) and Mengniu Dairy (dairy products)

Company principle

"Zero tolerance" policy toward incidents that demean national sentiments

Social reaction

Mass protests and calls for boycotts on Weibo and Chinese internet networks

Previous similar conflicts

Sara Chafak (stripped of title), Dolce & Gabbana, Christian Dior

Potential consequences

Cancellation of multi-million dollar advertising contracts in China

Kylian MbappeEastroc BeverageMengniu DairyChina
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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