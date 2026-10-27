Fire in Uchtepa: Signs of intentional arson identified in apartment

·10·Society
Fire in Uchtepa: Signs of intentional arson identified in apartment

Signs of intentional arson have been identified in connection with a house fire in the Uchtepa district of Tashkent, which resulted in the death of a woman. This was reported by Hayot Shamsutdinov, press secretary of the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is noted that on October 24, 2026, at approximately 02:00, a fire broke out in one of the apartments in the district. The body of a woman born in 2000 was found at the scene. Additionally, thermal injuries were discovered on her body from the shoulder to the thigh area.

Upon inspection of the scene, it was revealed that there were three independent points of origin for the fire in the kitchen, bedroom, and living room. Furthermore, signs indicating that the apartment may have been set on fire intentionally were recorded.

In connection with this incident, the Uchtepa District Prosecutor's Office initiated a criminal case on October 24 under Article 97, Part 1 of the Criminal Code, which pertains to intentional murder.

Preliminary investigative actions are currently underway. It was stated that a legal decision will be made based on the results of the investigation, and additional information regarding the details of the incident will be provided.

Uchtepa districtProsecutor General's Officeintentional murderHayot Shamsutdinov
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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