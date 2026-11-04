What did Unai Emery say about the heavy defeat against Barcelona?

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What did Unai Emery say about the heavy defeat against Barcelona?

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery shared his thoughts after his team's heavy 0-3 away defeat to Barcelona in the 4th round of the UEFA Champions League league phase. In an interview with BBC Sport, the Spanish specialist touched upon the errors made, the team's development stage, and missed opportunities.

Errors and lack of composure

The Birmingham-based manager noted that his team put up a serious fight against a strong opponent but lacked precision in crucial moments:

«The way our team is taking shape is clearly visible over the 90 minutes. We have a mix of young, talented players and experienced professionals in our squad. Today, we made a number of mistakes. We have encountered such shortcomings in our work process before, but we have always found the strength to overcome them.

Even today, despite the errors, we continued to create chances and engage in duels. If we had converted at least one of the opportunities that arose in the first half, perhaps everything would have turned out differently. However, we lacked composure in the final moments.»

Unai Emery

Barcelona vs. Aston Villa (3:0) match review and details

Indicators

Barcelona

Aston Villa

Final score

3

0

Goalscorers

Raphinha (brace),

Lamine Yamal (1 goal)

Competition stage

UCL 2026/27 league phase, 4th round

UCL 2026/27 league phase, 4th round

Points status

9 points (Among the leaders)

9 points (Among the leaders)

Next opponent

Galatasaray (Turkey)

Next challenge — in Istanbul

The Catalans secured their big win thanks to goals from Lamine Yamal and the in-form Raphinha. Despite the defeat, Aston Villa remains in contention for the playoffs, holding 9 points thanks to their success in the first three rounds. Unai Emery's charges will face a strong Turkish side, Galatasaray, in the tournament's upcoming 5th round.

Do you think Aston Villa can learn the right lessons from this heavy defeat and beat Galatasaray in the heated clash in Istanbul?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important review with fellow football fans immediately!

UEFA Champions LeagueBarcelonaAston VillaUnai Emery
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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