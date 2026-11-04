Amount of money sent to Uzbekistan from abroad revealed

In January-September 2026, $15.2 billion was sent to Uzbekistan through international money transfers. During the same period, $2 billion was sent from the country abroad. As a result, a positive balance of $13.2 billion was formed in money transfers. This was reported in the Central Bank's review of the domestic foreign exchange market.

During the reporting period, the total demand for foreign currency in Uzbekistan amounted to $50.4 billion. This is 17.9 percent more compared to the same period in 2025. Excluding Central Bank operations, the supply of foreign currency in the domestic market reached $43.8 billion, an increase of 25.3 percent over the year.

The demand for foreign currency by legal entities increased by 15.3 percent, and its supply increased by 26.7 percent.

Also, $9.5 billion, or 57.2 percent of the proceeds from exports, were sold in the domestic foreign exchange market. This is 33 percent, or nearly $2.4 billion, more than in the same period last year.

The population sold $18.9 billion in foreign currency to commercial banks. This figure is 1.2 times higher than the $15.3 billion recorded in the first nine months of 2025.

According to the Central Bank, the exchange rate of the soum against the US dollar fluctuated between 11,765 and 12,320 soums in January-September. At the end of September, one dollar was worth 11,821 soums. This means that the soum has strengthened by 1.5 percent compared to the beginning of the year.