Amount of money sent to Uzbekistan from abroad revealed

·68·Economy
Amount of money sent to Uzbekistan from abroad revealed

In January-September 2026, $15.2 billion was sent to Uzbekistan through international money transfers. During the same period, $2 billion was sent from the country abroad. As a result, a positive balance of $13.2 billion was formed in money transfers. This was reported in the Central Bank's review of the domestic foreign exchange market.

During the reporting period, the total demand for foreign currency in Uzbekistan amounted to $50.4 billion. This is 17.9 percent more compared to the same period in 2025. Excluding Central Bank operations, the supply of foreign currency in the domestic market reached $43.8 billion, an increase of 25.3 percent over the year.

The demand for foreign currency by legal entities increased by 15.3 percent, and its supply increased by 26.7 percent.

Also, $9.5 billion, or 57.2 percent of the proceeds from exports, were sold in the domestic foreign exchange market. This is 33 percent, or nearly $2.4 billion, more than in the same period last year.

The population sold $18.9 billion in foreign currency to commercial banks. This figure is 1.2 times higher than the $15.3 billion recorded in the first nine months of 2025.

According to the Central Bank, the exchange rate of the soum against the US dollar fluctuated between 11,765 and 12,320 soums in January-September. At the end of September, one dollar was worth 11,821 soums. This means that the soum has strengthened by 1.5 percent compared to the beginning of the year.

Central Bankmoney transferscurrency marketsoum exchange rate
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

US dollar exchange rate expected to drop on September 22US dollar exchange rate expected to drop on September 2221 September 11:11Tax Committee provides clarification on P2P transfer monitoringTax Committee provides clarification on P2P transfer monitoring13 July 12:04Imports of mutton to Uzbekistan increased 1.4 times over 7 monthsImports of mutton to Uzbekistan increased 1.4 times over 7 months7 October 10:58What is Uzbekistan importing the most from abroad? Important changes in the economyWhat is Uzbekistan importing the most from abroad? Important changes in the economy27 September 12:02Thailand dominates the aquarium market: imports surge by 44 percentThailand dominates the aquarium market: imports surge by 44 percent2 August 20:46Which country is exporting the most perfume to Uzbekistan?Which country is exporting the most perfume to Uzbekistan?12 July 20:29
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Economy news

Did a 1 million som banknote appear in Uzbekistan? The Central Bank responds
Did a 1 million som banknote appear in Uzbekistan? The Central Bank responds
New price for propane: How much will liquefied gas cost from November 15?
New price for propane: How much will liquefied gas cost from November 15?
Exchange rates for October 30 announced
Exchange rates for October 30 announced
Exchange rates for November 4 announced
Exchange rates for November 4 announced
Exchange rates for November 3 announced
Exchange rates for November 3 announced
Exchange rates for October 22 were announced
Exchange rates for October 22 were announced
Exchange rates for October 21 have been announced
Exchange rates for October 21 have been announced
Foreign exchange rates for October 20 have been announced
Foreign exchange rates for October 20 have been announced