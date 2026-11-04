Separate carriages for women may be introduced in the Tashkent Metro

The issue of introducing special carriages intended exclusively for female passengers in the Tashkent Metro may be considered in the future. However, under current conditions, passenger volume and existing technical capabilities do not allow for the implementation of such an initiative.

Yuldosh Yusupov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of "Toshkent Metropoliteni" JSC, noted that the issue of establishing separate carriages for women could be taken into account during the process of building new metro lines and expanding the train fleet.

In his opinion, the introduction of such carriages could serve to reduce incidents of harassment against women on the metro.

In some countries, including India, Egypt, the UAE, Iran, Brazil, and Japan, special carriages or passenger areas for women have already been established.

For reference, plans for the expansion of the Tashkent Metro have also been developed. According to these plans, by 2030, the number of metro stations is expected to increase from 50 to 79, and the total length of the lines is expected to reach 103 kilometers from the current 71 kilometers.

In the future, as part of the development of metro infrastructure, the possibility of establishing separate carriages for women may be taken into consideration.