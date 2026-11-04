12 members of two families die from carbon monoxide poisoning in Fergana within one week

In the Fergana region, tragic incidents involving carbon monoxide poisoning occurred in two households within a single week. As a result, a total of 12 people, including minors, lost their lives.

It is reported that on October 25, seven members of a family died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Chimyon village, Fergana district. A week later, on November 1, five members of another family died for the same reason in the city of Kokand. Three of the victims in the Kokand incident were young girls.

Investigations into the tragedy in Kokand revealed that a German-made "Vaillant" dual-circuit heating boiler had been installed in the home. It was also discovered that the device's exhaust pipe had become detached.

The Fergana Region Emergency Situations Department is urging citizens who use "Vaillant" brand heating boilers in their homes to stop using these devices.