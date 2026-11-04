President visits “Texnochem” complex: Plant increasing gasoline quality in Bukhara is expanding

One of the strategic directions of Uzbekistan's industrial policy is not merely selling raw materials, but deeply processing natural resources to produce competitive finished goods with high added value. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, during his visit to the Bukhara region, became closely acquainted with the operations of the “Texnochem” enterprise located in the Bukhara district and the prospective plans for its petrochemical cluster.

This complex specializes in the deep processing of oil and gas condensate, naphtha, methanol, and pyrolysis distillate, and is considered unique in the republic in its field.

69-hectare area and production of unique products

Currently, the fully operational enterprise is having a significant impact on the country's fuel and chemical market:

Production scale: Nearly 500 local specialists work in the massive complex, which occupies an area of 69 hectares;

Existing processing capacity: 100,000 tons of pyrolysis distillate and 160,000 tons of naphtha and gas condensate are processed annually;

Chemical and fuel industry products: Not only high-quality fuel is obtained here, but also unique raw materials for the national industry. In particular, octane boosters that improve the quality and octane rating of automotive gasoline are being produced, as well as essential solvents for paints, varnishes, adhesives, and household chemicals.

A new $292 million phase until 2028: 700 new jobs

The investment project presented to the head of state regarding the launch of the cluster's second phase stands out for its scale:

$292 million investment: This capital, to be invested by the end of 2028, will be directed toward further deep processing of gas condensate and naphtha, and expanding the production of aromatic hydrocarbons and special solvents;

Additional 400,000-ton capacity: Once the project is fully operational, the annual processing volume will increase by another 400,000 tons , and 700 new high-income jobs will be created for the population;

Integration of production and education: Due to the new capacities, the demand for technologists, engineers, chemists, and laboratory specialists will increase sharply. Therefore, the President gave instructions to immediately strengthen the dual education integration between vocational training institutions and industrial enterprises in the region.

Export geography: European Union and regional markets

The cluster aims not only to supply the domestic market but also to secure a firm position in the international arena:

180,000-ton export: The enterprise is establishing contracts to export nearly 180,000 tons of petrochemical products, gasoline, and diesel fuel annually to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, and European Union countries;

Liquefied gas project: Final negotiations are underway with leading foreign partners to launch a project to process another 150,000 tons of liquefied gas in 2028–2030.

This modern petrochemical cluster in the Bukhara district is becoming a decisive driver in creating maximum value from our country's natural wealth and delivering high-tech products to international markets.