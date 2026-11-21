On November 20, 2026, the price of Bitcoin fell below the psychological threshold of $57,000. This marked one of the most significant declines in the last two years. By the morning of November 21, the leading cryptocurrency was trading around $57,865. The main question worrying investors is whether this is a temporary correction or the beginning of a longer period of decline in the market?

The sharp drop in Bitcoin's price has once again brought the situation in the cryptocurrency market to the forefront. As noted in a CoinDesk analysis, this is influenced not only by internal processes in the cryptocurrency market but also by financial conditions in the US and changing attitudes toward risky assets in global markets.

Most notably, after rising above $126,000 in October, Bitcoin lost value over several weeks, facing a major downturn.

Why is Bitcoin getting cheaper?

According to CoinDesk analysis, several economic factors are influencing the decline simultaneously.

1. Rising US bond yields

The increase in the real yield of US government bonds, adjusted for inflation, has become a key factor for investors. In such conditions, they may prefer to allocate funds to government securities, which are considered relatively safe.

Since Bitcoin is an asset that does not generate interest income, rising bond yields increase the likelihood of reduced demand for it.

2. The Federal Reserve's strict policy

Signals that the US Federal Reserve may continue its stricter monetary policy against inflation are also putting pressure on the market.

Rising interest rates or their maintenance at high levels make borrowing more expensive. This encourages investors to be cautious when investing in high-risk assets.

3. Tech stocks and other assets are also falling

The decline in Bitcoin's price is not an isolated case. According to CoinDesk data, sell-offs have spread to tech stocks, gold, copper, and Asian markets.

In particular, the Nasdaq index fell by more than 4 percent in a single trading day. This shows that investors are withdrawing funds not only from cryptocurrencies but also from other risky assets.

How much has Bitcoin dropped from its $126,000 peak?

Bitcoin had risen above $126,000 in October. Later, the situation in the market changed, and the value of the cryptocurrency began to fall sharply.

On November 20, Bitcoin fell below $57,000. According to Reuters, its price dropped to as low as $55,830 during trading. This was the lowest level recorded since September 2024.

Key changes in Bitcoin price

October high - Above $126,000

Low recorded on November 20 - $55,830

$57,000 threshold - Breached downward

The figures are based on trading data at different times. The price of the cryptocurrency may vary depending on the exchange.

Will the decline in the cryptocurrency market continue?

The drop of Bitcoin to a two-year low shows that risks in the cryptocurrency market have not yet been eliminated. US monetary policy, bond yields, and the situation in global stock markets may influence future movements.

Also, the sharp change in price poses a great risk to participants trading with borrowed funds in the futures market. CoinDesk reported that approximately $1.5 billion in leveraged positions were forcibly closed in the cryptocurrency market on November 20.

For now, it is difficult to draw a definitive conclusion about when Bitcoin will recover or whether the decline will continue. However, recent events have once again shown that the cryptocurrency market is not independent of changes in the global economy.

For investors, this situation is an important reminder: along with the potential for high returns, Bitcoin also carries the risk of significant financial losses.