A strong magnetic storm is expected in Uzbekistan today — ways to protect against it

·38·Health
A strong magnetic storm is expected in Uzbekistan today — ways to protect against it

Today, Tuesday, a significant level of geomagnetically active conditions is forecast across the territory of Uzbekistan. According to specialists and forecasters, due to instability in the Earth's magnetosphere, the activity level will rise up to 5 points.

This natural phenomenon is likely to persist during both nighttime and daytime hours, and may cause discomfort, particularly for citizens with chronic illnesses and those sensitive to weather changes.

Why does the head ache during a magnetic storm?

It is scientifically proven that fluctuations in the geomagnetic field directly affect the human body, specifically the nervous and cardiovascular systems:

  • Blood vessel reaction: During a magnetic storm, blood circulation slows down slightly as a result of the constriction or dilation of small blood vessels, leading to a decrease in oxygen supply to the brain;

  • Nervous system sensitivity: Geomagnetic disturbances can affect the functioning of the autonomic nervous system, causing severe headaches, drowsiness, fatigue, and mood swings;

  • Blood pressure fluctuations: In people prone to cardiovascular diseases, instability in arterial pressure and rapid heartbeat may be observed.

Important recommendations for protecting your health

To mitigate the negative consequences of the severe 5-point geomagnetic storm, doctors advise following these simple rules:

  • Maintain your water balance: Drinking a sufficient amount of pure water throughout the day prevents blood thickening;

  • Avoid heavy foods: Limit the consumption of fatty, salty, hard-to-digest foods, as well as coffee, energy drinks, and alcohol;

  • Reduce physical exertion: Avoid heavy physical labor during the day, spend more time walking in the fresh air, and allocate time for calm rest;

  • Keep your medications handy: Individuals with chronic heart and blood pressure conditions should take the medications recommended by their doctor on time.

geomagnetic activityUzbekistanchronic heartcardiovascular
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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