Among our people, it has long been a tradition to burn isiriq to "cleanse homes from microbes," protect against the evil eye, and prevent seasonal illnesses. Many perceive it as a "magic remedy for a thousand ailments." However, modern medicine and scientific research show that not only is the supposed benefit of isiriq unproven, but its improper use poses serious dangers.

Everyone must know what consequences can arise from burning this plant, which is actually considered poisonous, at home, especially in enclosed rooms.

Dangerous composition of isiriq: How do toxic alkaloids affect the body?

Isiriq contains active alkaloids that have a strong effect on the vital systems of the organism:

Harmine and the risk of miscarriage: When large amounts of harmine contained in the plant enter the respiratory tract, it can cause the uterine muscles to contract, leading to premature miscarriage in pregnant women;

Peganine and seizure conditions: Peganine and harmine have a direct negative impact on the intestines, cardiovascular, and nervous systems; inhaling too much smoke can cause muscle spasms and seizure attacks;

Prohibited categories: It is strictly forbidden to burn isiriq or make pregnant women, nursing mothers, young children, and patients with allergies and asthma inhale its smoke.

Burning isiriq for flu and colds: Adults' biggest mistake

In many households, when children catch a cold or during the peak of the flu season, there is a habit of tightly closing doors and windows and filling the room with isiriq smoke. This action actually inflicts a severe blow on a child's health:

Suffocation and shortness of breath: The pungent and toxic smoke in a stuffy room causes breathing difficulties, allergic reactions, and shortness of breath in children;

Worsening of coughing fits: Isiriq smoke further irritates the inflamed mucous membranes of the respiratory tract, triggering incessant coughing fits;

Lack of scientific proof: The ability of isiriq smoke to destroy cold, ARVI, and flu viruses has never been proven in medicine, but its toxic and negative effects are fully confirmed.

Why is it treated as contraband in other countries?

Isiriq is traditionally used mainly in Central Asian countries — Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan:

Psychoactive substance status: Because isiriq contains potent psychoactive and narcotic-like components, according to the legislation of the Russian Federation, for example, bringing it into the country is strictly prohibited, and this is treated as criminal contraband;

World experience: If isiriq were truly a harmless magical remedy that destroys any virus and ailment, world pharmacology and medicine would have made wide use of it.

Therefore, during the season of seasonal illnesses, instead of filling the house with dangerous smoke, frequently ventilating the room with fresh air, conducting wet cleaning, and following doctor's recommendations are the most correct and safest ways.