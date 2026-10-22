What are the benefits of consuming macadamia nuts?

Macadamia is a type of nut rich in healthy fats, distinguished by its soft texture and slightly sweet taste. Originating from the eastern regions of Australia, it is cultivated in various countries today. Macadamia is noteworthy not only for its taste but also for its nutritional composition.

A source of heart-healthy fats

The large part of the fats in macadamia consists of healthy unsaturated fatty acids. Consuming such fats instead of saturated fats can help control blood cholesterol levels and support cardiovascular health.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has stated that available scientific evidence suggests consuming macadamia as part of a balanced diet low in saturated fats may help reduce the risk of coronary heart disease. However, the evidence is not yet sufficient to draw a definitive conclusion.

Also rich in vitamins and minerals

Macadamia contains fiber, copper, manganese, and thiamine (vitamin B1). These nutrients are important for the nervous system, energy metabolism, and a number of biological processes in the body. Fiber, in turn, helps support bowel function.

At the same time, macadamia is a calorie-dense product. According to the USDA Food Data Central, 28 grams of macadamias contain about 200 calories.

How much should you consume?

An amount of approximately 25–30 grams of macadamia can be added to your daily diet. It is advisable to choose unsalted and sugar-free varieties. Consuming it in excess of the norm can increase your daily calorie intake.

In a small clinical study published in the Journal of Nutritional Science in 2023, participants who consumed macadamia did not experience a significant increase in weight or body fat. Although a decrease in cholesterol levels was also observed, these changes were not found to be statistically significant.

In conclusion, macadamia can be part of a balanced diet as a source of healthy fats and certain essential nutrients. However, it should not be regarded as a miraculous product that cures any disease and should be consumed in moderation.