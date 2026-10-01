How dangerous is it to eat food a fly has landed on? This video is for you (video)

When a fly lands on food, it doesn't just stay for a few seconds and fly away. It can leave various microorganisms and contaminants on the surface it lands on.

Close-up images also show the waste left by the fly on the food. Therefore, you should think carefully before consuming a meal that a fly has landed on.

It is especially important to handle food with care if it has been left uncovered for a long time. Practical advice: if a fly has landed on food for only a short time, the meal can be thoroughly reheated before consumption to reduce the risk. However, ready-to-eat products — salads, fruits, cream desserts, or other uncooked dishes — are better discarded if left uncovered in the presence of flies for a long time.

The safest way is to keep food in a closed container or under a cover. It is especially important to pay strict attention to food hygiene for children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.

So, do you throw away food a fly has landed on, or do you keep eating it thinking "it's no big deal"?