Official: Bakhodir Akhmedov once again becomes head coach of the Uzbekistan national futsal team

A new head coach has been appointed for the Uzbekistan national futsal team. By the decision of the Executive Committee of the Uzbekistan Futsal Federation, the management of the national team has been entrusted to the experienced local specialist Bakhodir Akhmedov.

After Spanish specialist Jose Maria Mendez stepped down from his position due to health-related reasons, the federation considered a number of local and foreign candidates to lead the national team. As a result, the candidacy of Akhmedov, who knows Uzbek futsal inside out and has significant experience in the international arena, was unanimously approved.

Contract duration and major goals ahead

According to information provided by the federation's press service, the partnership includes long-term strategic plans:

Agreement until 2028: An official agreement has been reached with Bakhodir Akhmedov to lead the Uzbekistan national team until the end of the 2028 Asian Championship ;

Official introduction: The time and venue for the ceremony to officially introduce the new head coach to the broad sports community and mass media will be announced in the coming days.

From player to champion: The path traveled

Born on September 9, 1976, in the city of Chirchiq, Tashkent region, Bakhodir Akhmedov is one of the specialists who laid the foundation for national futsal:

Victories on the court: In the years when futsal was first introduced to the country, he played for the Chirchiq clubs "Splav", "Elektrokimyosanoat", and "Soliqchi". Later, he won the national championship with "Yunusobod" DJQA, "Ardus", and "Stroitel Zarafshon";

Achievements at clubs: In his coaching career, he led the "Maksam-Chirchiq" club to the ranks of medalists and achieved the Uzbekistan championship title with the "Jizzakh-Kenteks" team.

Historical experience with the national team: World Cup and Asian awards

Akhmedov has previously achieved brilliant results at the helm of the national team:

Asian Cup medals: During his tenure, the Uzbekistan national team won bronze medals at the continental championship twice;

World Cup playoffs: At the 2021 Futsal World Cup held in Lithuania, Akhmedov's charges successfully passed the group stage and competed in the playoffs (Round of 16).

The national futsal team, which holds a high reputation in Asian and world arenas, is now heading towards preparations for the 2028 continental championship and new victories under the leadership of Bakhodir Akhmedov.