Dream voyage turns into a tragedy: Passengers who spent millions left stranded on the street

The lives of hundreds of people who dreamed of living a carefree life at sea until the end of their days were shattered in an instant. Nearly 200 passengers of the luxury cruise liner "MV Odyssey" were unexpectedly left stranded off the coast of Cambodia.

The US-based operator company "Villa Vie Residences" officially announced that it had halted the voyage due to a sharp rise in fuel prices and an inability to cover excess costs. As a result, travelers who had sold everything they owned for a lifetime cruise were left homeless and helpless in a foreign country.

Only 7 hours to pack: The grim fate of the elderly

Passengers arriving at the port of Sihanoukville were informed of the situation and given an urgent ultimatum:

Immediate eviction: Those on board were given only 7 hours to pack their personal belongings and leave the ship;

Sold homes: The most tragic aspect of the incident is that the majority of the passengers are elderly retirees who sold their houses, cars, and all their property to purchase cabins on the liner;

Destinies left on the street: With no home to return to and no extra funds left, the elderly were effectively left on the streets in a foreign city.

Million-dollar losses and betrayed trust

Some travelers who set out with the concept of a lifetime voyage had staked all their savings on this project:

Randy and Kit Cassingham: The traveling couple spent nearly $1 million on the voyage and amenities;

Carol Larson (69, USA): Paid $120,000 for the right to live permanently on the ship and had been paying additional monthly fees;

Francis Paruazen (Australia): Had planned to live on board this liner for at least 15 years and had tied their entire life to this ship.

Company declares bankruptcy: What happens now?

Mikael Petterson, head of "Villa Vie Residences," stated that the company's monthly expenses had risen sharply from the previous $400,000 to $2 million:

Bankruptcy in the USA: The operator announced that it would initiate bankruptcy proceedings under US law due to the financial crisis;

The ship's mysterious route: The liner is scheduled to refuel and depart from the port of Sihanoukville on October 31, but its next destination is unknown;

Compensation in question: Whether the money paid to passengers will be refunded or if they will ever be able to return to their cabins — no clear guarantees have been provided yet.

The tragic fate of hundreds of people who entrusted their entire lives to a single ship cabin is becoming one of the biggest scandals in the global cruise and tourism industry today.