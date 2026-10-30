How did a 6-year-old boy in India become the owner of a luxury Toyota Fortuner?

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How did a 6-year-old boy in India become the owner of a luxury Toyota Fortuner?

A real miracle occurred in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. A 6-year-old boy became the lucky owner of a modern and luxurious Toyota Fortuner SUV worth 5 million rupees (approximately 52,000 US dollars) through a lottery.

This was reported by the influential Indian TV channel "NDTV". For the family, who had been dreaming of buying a personal car for the last two years, this unexpected gift turned into a true celebration.

His grandmother's lucky choice and a year of waiting for happiness

This victory, which filled the family with joy, has a unique history:

  • A ticket bought a year ago: The boy's grandmother purchased a lottery ticket a year ago during the traditional Garba festival and deliberately registered it in her grandson's name;

  • The family's dream: This family had long dreamed of owning their own car, but financial circumstances had not allowed it;

  • Acclaim from neighbors and festive music: The news of the win caused a great stir in the entire district. Neighbors greeted the new vehicle and the little winner on the street with flowers, national songs, and the sounds of drums.

Toyota Fortuner: What features does the car the boy won have?

The Toyota Fortuner registered in the little boy's name is a full-size seven-seater premium SUV that stands out in the global market for its durability and power:

  • High off-road capability and power: The vehicle is equipped with a 4×4 all-wheel-drive system, high ground clearance, and several driving modes for difficult roads. It features a 2.7-liter gasoline or a powerful 2.8-liter diesel engine;

  • Premium amenities: The interior features high-quality leather seats, a modern 8-inch touchscreen multimedia display, and a wireless charger for smartphones;

  • Peak safety: The car is equipped with 360-degree cameras for full environmental monitoring and the Toyota Safety Sense intelligent safety suite, which provides active protection.

A simple ticket bought in the name of a young boy turned the family's long-standing dream into reality, bringing them unforgettable joy and a valuable vehicle.

Madhya PradeshToyota FortunerNDTVIndia
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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