A $300 million airport in Bukhara: 20 aircraft, a BRT lane, and new international flights

Strategic projects to fundamentally modernize transport and urban infrastructure have begun in Bukhara region, one of Uzbekistan's primary historical and tourist hubs. As part of preparations for prestigious international events planned to be held in the city, a new international airport complex worth a total of 300 million US dollars is being constructed.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev chaired a meeting where he issued important instructions to fully commission the modern air terminal and the new roads leading to it by Independence Day.

Capacity of the new air terminal and flight geography

The new international airport, being built according to modern standards, will take Bukhara's tourism and logistics potential to a new level:

Technical capabilities: The air gateway will have the capacity to serve 20 aircraft simultaneously and handle 1,200 passengers per hour at a high level;

City connection route and BRT: A smooth road spanning nearly 24 kilometers (23.5 km) is being built to connect the airport with the city center. Additionally, a 5.5-kilometer high-speed BRT lane will be constructed for passenger buses;

New international flights: The well-known Turkish low-cost airline "Pegasus" is launching direct flights to Bukhara. Furthermore, clear instructions were given to open direct air routes with countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Kuwait, Egypt, and Bahrain next year.

Railway stations and urban transport: 120 new buses

The head of state emphasized that guests arriving in the city first judge it by the condition of the airport, stations, and roads:

Public transport revolution: To ensure seamless connections between the city and districts with stations and the airport, an additional 120 new modern buses will be put into service;

Beautification around stations: Large parking lots, lighting systems, and service facilities around railway stations will be completely upgraded;

Green belt and drainage: Taking into account Bukhara's arid climate, effective irrigation and drainage systems will be implemented to green the roadsides, plant trees and shrubs, and ensure their ongoing maintenance.

Digital security and international economic benefits

At the meeting, it was determined that major conferences should not just be protocol meetings but should serve the well-being of the population and the regional economy:

Situation centers and cybersecurity: Digital video surveillance, smart traffic systems, and modern situation centers will be launched in public areas and near historical monuments;

Cooperation with the "Mahalla Seven": The coordinated work of prevention inspectors and the "seven" in curbing offenses in neighborhoods will be strengthened;

Investment and industrial cooperation: Plans were made to sign important agreements with foreign partners regarding industrial cooperation, high-value-added export products, green energy, and electrical storage systems.

As the President noted, all infrastructure created during the preparation process must serve the local population for many years after the events and improve the quality of life in the region.