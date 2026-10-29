Waking up refreshed: Why you shouldn't jump out of bed immediately after the first alarm

·47·Health
Waking up refreshed: Why you shouldn't jump out of bed immediately after the first alarm

Many people consider hitting the snooze button and sleeping for another 10–30 minutes when the alarm goes off in the morning to be a bad habit. However, recent scientific research conducted by experts in the field has completely changed this view: it has been found that instead of jumping up when the alarm rings, delaying the signal slightly and waking up gradually is much more effective and safer for brain function.

Scientists' experiments have shown that sleeping for about 30 minutes after the initial alarm helps the human body easily overcome sleep inertia (morning grogginess and lethargy) and wake up feeling fully refreshed.

Research details: High results in cognitive tests

During a special scientific experiment, participants were observed under two different conditions:

  • 30-minute additional time: People participating in the test had the opportunity to snooze the alarm after the first signal and sleep for a little longer;

  • Immediately conducted cognitive tests: After waking up completely, participants took tests checking memory, quick thinking, concentration, and mathematical logic;

  • Unexpected conclusion: People who woke up by delaying the alarm recorded significantly better results compared to those who got up immediately after the first ring and felt significantly more refreshed throughout the day.

How does this affect brain function?

The natural waking process does not happen in an instant, but requires certain stages:

  • Softening of sleep inertia: If a person wakes up abruptly from a deep sleep phase, the brain remains groggy for a long time until blood circulation and cells are fully activated. An additional 30-minute light phase allows the brain to prepare for waking up;

  • Reduction of stress hormones: Jumping out of bed abruptly from the first call can put excessive pressure on the heart and nervous system, and can sharply increase cortisol levels;

  • High productivity during the day: When the brain wakes up smoothly, the ability to concentrate is restored quickly and work efficiency increases.

So, if you want to stay under the covers for a few more minutes when the alarm goes off in the morning, you don't have to blame yourself — your body is adapting better to the new day this way.

sleep hygienesleep inertiacognitive functionhealthy lifestyle
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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