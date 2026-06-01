Tragedy in Namangan: 23-year-old man drowns in a stream

A tragic incident occurred at a recreation area located in the Pop district of the Namangan region. A 23-year-old man drowned while swimming in the Chodaksoy stream.

According to preliminary information, the man had come to the area with relatives for recreation. While they were relaxing, he entered the stream but was unable to get out due to carelessness.

Witnesses say the incident happened very quickly, and those nearby immediately tried to help. Subsequently, rescue services were called to the scene.

Search and rescue operations to locate the young man are currently ongoing. At the same time, a pre-investigation check into the incident has been initiated.

Authorities are urging citizens, especially during the summer season, to strictly follow safety precautions when swimming in unknown and uncontrolled bodies of water and not to violate safety rules.