Tragedy in Namangan: 23-year-old man drowns in a stream

·158·Society
Tragedy in Namangan: 23-year-old man drowns in a stream

A tragic incident occurred at a recreation area located in the Pop district of the Namangan region. A 23-year-old man drowned while swimming in the Chodaksoy stream.

According to preliminary information, the man had come to the area with relatives for recreation. While they were relaxing, he entered the stream but was unable to get out due to carelessness.

Witnesses say the incident happened very quickly, and those nearby immediately tried to help. Subsequently, rescue services were called to the scene.

Search and rescue operations to locate the young man are currently ongoing. At the same time, a pre-investigation check into the incident has been initiated.

Authorities are urging citizens, especially during the summer season, to strictly follow safety precautions when swimming in unknown and uncontrolled bodies of water and not to violate safety rules.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Jahongir Otajonov Demonstrates the Art of Cow Milking (Video)Today, 08:33Direct Bus Service Launched from Tashkent to Issyk-KulToday, 07:57Tashkent Mayor Unveils Development Plan for Uchtepa DistrictToday, 07:53Major Car Sale Fraud Uncovered in TashkentToday, 07:49Procedure for Rewarding Employees Who Refuse Bribes May Be AbolishedToday, 07:29Multi-Billion Som Embezzlement Uncovered at Shurtan Gas Chemical ComplexToday, 07:10
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Has the presence of a crocodile in the Great Fergana Canal been confirmed?
“Live concert” at a construction site: an unusual show created by workers conquers the internet
A massive sea appearing in the middle of the desert in Uzbekistan amazes everyone
A 'giant' baby is born in Qashqadaryo
A 2007-born boy married his next-door neighbor
Driver falls asleep, causing horrific traffic accident in Samarkand
3200-dollar bouquet sparks debate
Well-known blogger's surgery ends in tragedy in Kazakhstan