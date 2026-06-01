Debt dispute ends in bloodshed: a group of individuals beat a 21-year-old man

A conflict in the city of Namangan sparked by a debt issue has drawn public attention. It has been reported that a group of individuals beat a 21-year-old man, causing him bodily harm.

The incident occurred on May 31 in the Dashtbog neighborhood of the city. According to preliminary information, a dispute over a debt arose between several citizens residing in the Yangi Namangan district and the victim.

The argument escalated, and eventually, several individuals used force against the young man. As a result, the victim sustained minor bodily injuries.

Law enforcement agencies have identified the participants in the incident and initiated a criminal case in accordance with established procedures.

It is reported that a case has been opened against the suspects under the article of the Criminal Code related to hooliganism, and preliminary investigations are currently underway.