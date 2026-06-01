Transformer catches fire at substation in Tashkent's Almazar district

The first day of summer brought unexpected excitement to the residents of the Almazar district in our capital, dear readers. This evening, June 1, a fire broke out at one of the major electrical substations in the district due to a sudden technical failure. According to an urgent report received by the city's Emergency Situations Department, strong flames and smoke were observed at the power facility located along the Small Ring Road at 18:57.

Our capital's brave and courageous firefighters took action immediately! Stay tuned to our page, and we will provide you with details on how long it took to contain the fire, the list of neighborhoods temporarily without power, and the ongoing emergency restoration efforts to restore electricity!

Result of rapid response: Fire contained in minutes

Just 4 minutes after the report, at 19:01, special fire and rescue crews from the Ministry of Emergency Situations arrived at the scene. Thanks to the skill and swift actions of the brave rescuers, the flames were completely surrounded by 19:12 and fully extinguished by 19:17.

The best news: During the intense battle against the blaze, no one was injured, and no burns or casualties were recorded. Everyone is safe and sound!

Power outages: Which neighborhoods are without electricity?

Although the fire was extinguished quickly, the technical accident at the substation, known as 'Vistavochnaya', caused a temporary power outage in several parts of the district. According to official information released by the Almazar district administration, temporary outages are currently being observed in the following neighborhoods:

'Quyosh' and 'Orzu' neighborhoods;

'Universitet', 'Ziyo', and 'Ziyokor' areas;

'Zamondosh', 'Alon', 'Chustiy', and 'Chigatoy Darvoza' neighborhoods.

Scale of damage and restoration work

The scale of the temporary inconvenience caused by this unfortunate accident is significant, and the administration has disclosed these figures:

🌐 Consumer Category 📊 Number of those temporarily without supply Residential households 6,200 households Legal entities 807 business entities Social sector facilities 18 institutions (hospitals, kindergartens, etc.) Youth facilities Student dormitories

Dear residents of the capital and the district, there is no need to worry! At this moment, special emergency brigades consisting of the most experienced specialists in the field are working on-site around the clock. All forces have been mobilized to fix the malfunctions in the shortest possible time and return light (electricity) to your homes.

Follow us for the latest daily details in Tashkent, updates on public utilities, and the hottest news about life in our country, dear readers!