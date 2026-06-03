PUBG Acquaintance Ends in Marriage

·272·Society
PUBG Acquaintance Ends in Marriage

An acquaintance that began through the game PUBG unexpectedly turned into a genuine real-life love story.

According to reports, a girl born in 2008 in the Samarkand region and a boy born in 2006 in the Fergana region met through the popular game PUBG Mobile. Conversations that initially started as simple in-game communication evolved over time into friendship and later into a serious relationship.

According to information circulating on social media, the couple is reportedly on the verge of starting a family. This case once again demonstrates how significantly relationships initiated via the internet and games can impact real life.

This incident has sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some view it as a modern 'virtual love story,' others emphasize the importance of caution in online dating.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Jahongir Otajonov Demonstrates the Art of Cow Milking (Video)Today, 08:33Direct Bus Service Launched from Tashkent to Issyk-KulToday, 07:57Tashkent Mayor Unveils Development Plan for Uchtepa DistrictToday, 07:53Major Car Sale Fraud Uncovered in TashkentToday, 07:49Procedure for Rewarding Employees Who Refuse Bribes May Be AbolishedToday, 07:29Multi-Billion Som Embezzlement Uncovered at Shurtan Gas Chemical ComplexToday, 07:10
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Has the presence of a crocodile in the Great Fergana Canal been confirmed?
A massive sea appearing in the middle of the desert in Uzbekistan amazes everyone
“Live concert” at a construction site: an unusual show created by workers conquers the internet
A 'giant' baby is born in Qashqadaryo
A 2007-born boy married his next-door neighbor
Driver falls asleep, causing horrific traffic accident in Samarkand
3200-dollar bouquet sparks debate
Well-known blogger's surgery ends in tragedy in Kazakhstan