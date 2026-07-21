98-year-old resident of Khorezm region receives ID card at home

A 98-year-old resident of Tuproqqala district was issued an ID card without having to leave her home. Her request was received during a mobile reception held by the head of the Khorezm Region Internal Affairs Department, Colonel Abdumajid Shermukhamedov.

Taking into account the citizen's advanced age and health condition, which made it difficult for her to visit the office, internal affairs personnel visited her home with the necessary technical equipment and documents to provide the service on-site.

The process of registering personal data was completed entirely at her home. As a result, the elderly woman was provided with a new-style ID card.

Such services are aimed at creating convenience for citizens with limited mobility. Efforts to provide public services at the place of residence for the elderly and those with mobility challenges will continue.