Driver who threatened another with a pistol in the middle of the road jailed

A court ruling has been issued against an individual who threatened another driver with a pistol in Tashkent. The offender was sentenced to 10 days of administrative detention.

It is reported that the incident occurred on July 19 of this year. According to the victim, an unidentified person intentionally blocked his path with his vehicle and threatened him with an object resembling a pistol.

Following the incident, the driver immediately contacted the 102 emergency service. He was later summoned to the Uchtepa District Internal Affairs Department in Tashkent, where his statement and written explanation were recorded. However, he noted that no practical results were observed regarding the case until his video appeal went viral on social media.

The victim stated that the individual brandishing a weapon could pose a danger to other citizens and requested that law enforcement authorities take legal action against him. He also urged for the video to be widely shared to keep the incident in the public eye until the culprit was identified and held accountable.

As a result of operational search activities, the identity of the offender was established, and he was apprehended. Subsequently, the materials related to the case were reviewed by the Uchtepa District Court for Criminal Cases.

The court classified the offender's actions as petty hooliganism under Article 183 of the Code of Administrative Responsibility. In accordance with the court's decision, he was sentenced to 10 days of administrative detention.

This incident has been widely discussed on social media, with citizens emphasizing the need for strict measures against such dangerous behavior on the roads.