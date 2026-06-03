4,000-Year-Old Mysterious Surgical Traces Found in Uzbekistan

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4,000-Year-Old Mysterious Surgical Traces Found in Uzbekistan

During archaeological excavations in Uzbekistan, a rare discovery was made that astonished scientists. Traces of ancient surgical practice were found on the skull of a five-year-old child dating back to the Bronze Age. Experts have determined that this find is approximately 4,000 years old.

Researchers believe that this discovery is significant evidence of one of the oldest surgical practices not only in Central Asia but across the entire Asian continent.

Rare find discovered in Jarkutan

A scientific team comprising Italian and Uzbek scholars conducted excavations at the ancient settlement of Jarkutan in Northern Bactria, near the Afghan border. As a result, the skeleton of a child who died at approximately five years of age was unearthed.

Interestingly, the child was buried in the same grave as another young child. Archaeologists date this burial site to the late 3rd millennium BC.

A rare example of ancient medicine?

Examinations revealed traces of trepanation—a specific method of drilling the skull—on the child's cranium. Scientists hypothesize that this procedure may have been performed using tools made of stone or bone.

In ancient times, such practices were likely used to treat various ailments, including epilepsy, severe headaches, or mental disorders. Additionally, some researchers do not rule out the possibility that such procedures were also linked to religious rituals.

A discovery that amazed scientists

Enrico Ascalone, an archaeologist from the University of Salento who led the excavations, noted that performing such a complex procedure on a young child in Central Asia 4,000 years ago is a major revelation for the scientific community.

Experts particularly emphasize that the surgery was performed specifically on a child. This suggests that specific knowledge of human anatomy and surgery existed during that era.

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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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