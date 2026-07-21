Uzbek plasterer's song goes viral, attracting tens of millions of viewers online (video)

·42·Society
Uzbek plasterer's song goes viral, attracting tens of millions of viewers online (video)

An Uzbek plasterer has unexpectedly become famous among internet users. He loves to sing while going about his daily work. During his latest plastering job, he performed Akon's song "Lonely".

The craftsman's friend filmed him singing on a phone and shared the video online. The clip resonated with users and has been viewed 50 million times so far.

In the comments under the video, many are praising the plasterer's voice and his English pronunciation. Wearing his work clothes while plastering a wall, the craftsman became an internet star through this video.

AkonUzbekistan
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Young man caught in Kibray with fake prosecutor's IDYoung man caught in Kibray with fake prosecutor's IDToday, 01:02The founder of "Raykhon," Odilkhon Ismoilov, was given nearly 8 yearsThe founder of "Raykhon," Odilkhon Ismoilov, was given nearly 8 yearsYesterday, 22:12Director in Kashkadarya sentenced to 5 years for taking $500 bribeDirector in Kashkadarya sentenced to 5 years for taking $500 bribeYesterday, 22:01Artificial pond claims the lives of 3 girls in JizzakhArtificial pond claims the lives of 3 girls in JizzakhYesterday, 20:5019-year-old man found posing as a fake prosecutor in Qibray19-year-old man found posing as a fake prosecutor in QibrayYesterday, 19:31Abbosbek Fayzullayev reveals which team he supportedAbbosbek Fayzullayev reveals which team he supportedYesterday, 18:12
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Abdukodir Khusanov spotted in Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding motorcade (video)
Abdukodir Khusanov spotted in Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding motorcade (video)
An ancient tradition at Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding: the 'kelin salom' moves guests
An ancient tradition at Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding: the 'kelin salom' moves guests
Gift from an Arab sheikh to an Uzbek woman sparks heated discussion online
Gift from an Arab sheikh to an Uzbek woman sparks heated discussion online
Uzbek craftsman creates new vehicle from a walk-behind tractor and a "Zhiguli"
Uzbek craftsman creates new vehicle from a walk-behind tractor and a "Zhiguli"
Unexpected result: a single blanket completely changed the look of an Onix!
Unexpected result: a single blanket completely changed the look of an Onix!
Trained grasshopper being sold for one million soums in Uzbekistan sparks interest on social media
Trained grasshopper being sold for one million soums in Uzbekistan sparks interest on social media
Young man playing doira underwater faces criticism
Young man playing doira underwater faces criticism
Missing minor girl found safe and sound in Bukhara district
Missing minor girl found safe and sound in Bukhara district