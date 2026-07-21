Uzbek plasterer's song goes viral, attracting tens of millions of viewers online (video)

An Uzbek plasterer has unexpectedly become famous among internet users. He loves to sing while going about his daily work. During his latest plastering job, he performed Akon's song "Lonely".

The craftsman's friend filmed him singing on a phone and shared the video online. The clip resonated with users and has been viewed 50 million times so far.

In the comments under the video, many are praising the plasterer's voice and his English pronunciation. Wearing his work clothes while plastering a wall, the craftsman became an internet star through this video.