The founder of "Raykhon," Odilkhon Ismoilov, was given nearly 8 years

·3·Society
The founder of "Raykhon," Odilkhon Ismoilov, was given nearly 8 years

The first-instance court has announced its verdict regarding Odilxon Ismoilov, the founder of "Rayxon Family National Cuisine," and six other defendants. According to the Supreme Court's press service, Ismoilov was found guilty of crimes related to embezzlement, official forgery, and document falsification.

The court sentenced him to 8 years of imprisonment. Taking into account the time already spent in custody, the remaining term to be served was set at 7 years, 11 months, and 28 days.

Under which articles did the court issue the verdict?

According to the court ruling, Odilxon Ismoilov and the other defendants were found guilty of committing acts provided for by the following articles of the Criminal Code:

  • Article 167, Part 3, Clause "a" — theft by embezzlement or misappropriation;

  • Article 209, Part 2, Clause "a" — official forgery;

  • Article 227, Part 2, Clause "a" — seizure, destruction, or concealment of documents, stamps, and blanks;

  • Article 228, Part 2, Clauses "a" and "b" — falsification of documents, stamps, and blanks or their use.

The remaining six defendants were given various prison terms depending on their criminal actions and level of involvement in the case.

Material damage to be recovered jointly

It was determined that the material damage caused as a result of the criminal case should be recovered from the defendants on a joint and several basis.

According to this procedure, the obligation to compensate for the damage is imposed on all liable persons collectively. The exact amount and procedure for recovery will be carried out based on the requirements established in the court document.

The verdict can be appealed

The announced verdict belongs to the first-instance court. Therefore, the parties may file an appeal or cassation complaint to the Namangan Regional Court within the time frame and procedure established by law.

Furthermore, the prosecutor retains the right to file a protest against the verdict. This means that legal proceedings regarding the case may continue until a higher instance issues a decision.

What is known about Odilxon Ismoilov?

Odilxon Ismoilov was born in 1977 in the Namangan region. He is known as one of the founders of "Rayxon Family National Cuisine."

Ismoilov was also active in the religious sphere for many years. Starting in 2010, he served as the Deputy Chief Imam-Khatib of Tashkent, and from 2011 to 2018, he worked as the Chief Imam-Khatib of the Shaykhontohur district and the Imam-Khatib of the "Shaykh Zayniddin" congregational mosque.

In 2018, the Muslim Board of Uzbekistan announced his dismissal from his position. Later, he worked at the "Vaqf" Charitable Public Foundation and was appointed Imam-Khatib of the "Khoja Alambardor" congregational mosque in 2019. In September of that same year, he resigned from his position of his own volition due to health reasons.

He was arrested in early 2026

Odilxon Ismoilov was arrested in January 2026 as part of a criminal case. At that time, it was reported that he and other figures in the case were charged with embezzlement, false entrepreneurship, and other articles.

Now, the first-instance court has sentenced Ismoilov to 8 years. However, because there is a right to appeal the verdict to higher judicial instances, the final legal process regarding the case may still continue.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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