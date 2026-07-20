Artificial pond claims the lives of 3 girls in Jizzakh

·63·Society
Artificial pond claims the lives of 3 girls in Jizzakh

In a tragic incident in the Mirzachul district of the Jizzakh region, three underage girls lost their lives after swimming in an artificial pond. This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is reported that the tragedy occurred on July 17, at approximately 1:00 PM, in the territory of the "Paxtazor" neighborhood in the Mirzachul district. The three girls drowned after entering an artificial pond, which had been dug by a farm for a drip irrigation system. Two of the victims were 17 years old, and one was 15.

A forensic medical examination has been ordered to determine the cause of death. According to the preliminary conclusion, the girls' deaths were caused by mechanical asphyxia due to water entering the upper respiratory tract.

At present, the Mirzachul district prosecutor's office is conducting a pre-investigation check into the incident.

JizzakhMirzachulProsecutor General's Office of the Republic of Uzbekistan
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