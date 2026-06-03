Young Man Sentenced for Attempted Kidnapping of 17-Year-Old Girl in Damas Van

A young man in the Olot district of Bukhara Region has been sentenced for attempting to abduct a minor girl with the intent of forcing her into marriage.

According to court documents, a young man identified as N. met R., born in 2007, via Telegram in February 2025 and had been in regular contact with her.

On February 12 of this year, during a meeting in a neighborhood in the Olot district, N. suggested they elope together. After R. refused, he attempted to forcibly push her into a Damas vehicle to take her away.

The girl resisted by bracing her leg against the car door. Bystanders intervened at that moment, and the girl was rescued.

According to the forensic medical examination report, the victim sustained minor injuries to her shoulder, forearm, thigh, and lower leg.

In court, N. pleaded guilty and expressed remorse for his actions. The victim stated that she would not forgive him and refused to reconcile.

By court verdict, N. was found guilty of committing a crime under Article 136 of the Criminal Code and was sentenced to a restriction of liberty for a term of two years.

Additionally, restrictions were imposed on him, including a ban on using the internet, participating in public events, consuming alcohol, and leaving the territory of Bukhara Region.