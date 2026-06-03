Young Man Steals from Apartment in Tashkent While Owners Slept

·306·Society
Young Man Steals from Apartment in Tashkent While Owners Slept

A theft incident in Tashkent has sparked widespread discussion on social media. According to reports, a 22-year-old man entered an apartment through an unlocked door at night while the owners were asleep.

Without encountering any obstacles inside, he took 5 million soums and 200 US dollars found in the house. Details of this incident were later circulated on Telegram channels.

After leaving the apartment, the suspect did not stop there. Spotting car keys, he went down to the parking lot and stole an additional 7.2 million soums from a vehicle.

Law enforcement agencies are currently investigating the incident. The Tashkent City Police Department is urging citizens to strictly observe safety precautions, especially keeping doors and windows locked at night and enhancing security measures.

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