“MAN” Truck on Wanted List Found Driving with Different License Plates in Termez Streets

·62·Society
“MAN” Truck on Wanted List Found Driving with Different License Plates in Termez Streets

The fact that the identification markings on the vehicle body were covered with paint raised suspicions among MIB officers.

Timely payment of taxes and other mandatory payments is a legal obligation of every citizen and entrepreneur. However, in some cases, debtors try to evade these obligations.

The Termez District Department of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau has 24 court enforcement documents against a business entity operating in the construction sector, with total arrears exceeding 800 million soums.

During enforcement actions, it was discovered that the debtor company owned a “MAN” truck, and the vehicle was put on the wanted list. However, it was revealed that the debtor had been driving this vehicle with different state license plates.

As a result of operational search measures, the truck was detected while moving in the Termez city area. The fact that the identification markings on the vehicle body were covered with paint raised suspicions among MIB officers. During the inspection, it was confirmed that the vehicle was the one on the wanted list and belonged to the debtor company.

As a result, the vehicle was sealed in accordance with the established procedure and taken to the Termez District Department of the Bureau for temporary storage.

Currently, measures are being taken to sell this property through electronic auctions and to recover the debt from the proceeds.

MANTermezBureau of Compulsory Enforcement
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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