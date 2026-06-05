Body of Young Man Who Drowned in Chodaksoy Found After Week-Long Search

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Body of Young Man Who Drowned in Chodaksoy Found After Week-Long Search

The body of a 24-year-old man who drowned in the Chodaksoy stream in the Pop district of the Namangan region was found after more than a week of search operations. This was reported by the press service of the regional Department for Emergency Situations.

According to reports, the young man, born in the Fergana region, entered a prohibited swimming area in the stream flowing near a recreation site in the Shayxon mahalla on May 28 and was swept away by the current.

Search and rescue operations were launched immediately thereafter. Rescuers conducted continuous searches both on the water surface and underwater.

On June 4, the young man's body was recovered from the stream and handed over to the relevant authorities. The Pop District Prosecutor's Office is conducting pre-investigation checks into the incident.

The Department for Emergency Situations urged citizens not to enter water in prohibited and hazardous areas.

ChodaksoyPop DistrictNamangan RegionFergana RegionShayxon
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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