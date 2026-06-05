15 Days of Administrative Detention for Indecent Behavior Towards Passengers

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15 Days of Administrative Detention for Indecent Behavior Towards Passengers

In Tashkent, a man who grossly violated public etiquette rules on public transport was sentenced to administrative detention. A video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking heated public debate.

According to the press service of the Main Directorate of Internal Affairs of the capital, the incident occurred on the morning of June 3 around 09:45 inside a bus operating on route 42.

It was established that 48-year-old citizen T.S. committed inappropriate acts in front of passengers, disregarding public order and moral norms.

As a result of prompt operational measures taken by law enforcement agencies, the individual was identified and detained within a short period.

Regarding this incident, the Almazar District Department of Internal Affairs prepared documents against him under articles of the Code of Administrative Responsibility related to petty hooliganism and failure to comply with lawful demands of law enforcement officers.

The collected materials were submitted to the court. By court decision, the offender was sentenced to 15 days of administrative detention.

TashkentTashkent City Internal Affairs DepartmentOlmazor District
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Kamola Shuhratova
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