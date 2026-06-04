Power Outages in 5 Districts of Tashkent Affected Metro Operations
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Temporary power outages were observed in certain areas of Tashkent. The situation also affected metro train operations and lighting systems at stations.
According to the Ministry of Energy, a transformer malfunction occurred at the Tashkent Thermal Power Plant on June 4 at 12:41. As a result, power was cut off in parts of the Mirabad, Yunusabad, Mirzo Ulugbek, Shaykhantaur, and Almazor districts.
The malfunction was resolved at 13:01, and by 13:22, all consumers were reconnected to the power supply.
Due to the disruption in the city's power grid, short-term issues were also observed on the Uzbekistan, Chilanzar, and Yunusabad metro lines. Metro specialists activated backup generators to ensure operational safety.
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