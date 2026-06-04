Power Outages in 5 Districts of Tashkent Affected Metro Operations

Temporary power outages were observed in certain areas of Tashkent. The situation also affected metro train operations and lighting systems at stations.

According to the Ministry of Energy, a transformer malfunction occurred at the Tashkent Thermal Power Plant on June 4 at 12:41. As a result, power was cut off in parts of the Mirabad, Yunusabad, Mirzo Ulugbek, Shaykhantaur, and Almazor districts.

The malfunction was resolved at 13:01, and by 13:22, all consumers were reconnected to the power supply.

Due to the disruption in the city's power grid, short-term issues were also observed on the Uzbekistan, Chilanzar, and Yunusabad metro lines. Metro specialists activated backup generators to ensure operational safety.