Drug-Laden Drone Stopped While Crossing the Amu Darya

·26·Society
Drug-Laden Drone Stopped While Crossing the Amu Darya

An attempt to smuggle drugs across the Uzbekistan border using a drone has been detected. The incident was to take place in the Surkhandarya region, across the Amu Darya.

According to reports, unknown individuals from the Afghan side attached drugs to an unmanned aerial vehicle and directed it towards Uzbekistan's territory. However, rapid response services detected the drone in a timely manner.

The operation was conducted in cooperation with the State Security Service, Border Troops, and internal affairs bodies. As a result, 2 kilograms and 32 grams of opium were seized along with the drone.

The smuggling attempt was thwarted, and the spread of drugs inside the country was prevented. Law enforcement agencies are working to identify individuals involved in this case.

A criminal case has been opened regarding this incident. During the investigation, the drone's launch point, the intended recipient of the drugs, and potential accomplices will be examined.

UzbekistanAfghanistanSurkhandarya regionAmu Darya
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