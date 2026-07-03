Real Brick Hung Instead of "No Entry" Sign in Uzbekistan

·38·Society
Real Brick Hung Instead of "No Entry" Sign in Uzbekistan

In one of the neighborhoods in Uzbekistan, a real brick was hung on a wall instead of a "No Entry" road sign.

It was reported that instead of installing a formal sign, residents fastened a brick to the wall to indicate that entry to the area is prohibited.

Photos of this awkward yet humorous "sign" spread quickly across social networks. Users are calling it the "most grassroots solution."

Jokes have also appeared online, suggesting that "anyone who enters despite the sign might be hit by the brick itself before they get a fine."

Uzbekistan
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