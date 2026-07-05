Microplastics Found in Fish from Chirchiq and Qoradaryo Rivers

·39·Society
Microplastics Found in Fish from Chirchiq and Qoradaryo Rivers

Microplastic particles have been found to be widespread in the bodies of fish in Uzbekistan's rivers. More than half of the fish studied by scientists contained plastic fibers, with larger fish having even higher amounts.

The study was conducted by scientists from Tomsk State University, the Institute of Zoology of the Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan, and Andijan State University.

Plastic detected in 60% of fish

Specialists examined 61 fish species living in the Chirchiq and Qoradaryo rivers, which are tributaries of the Syrdarya.

According to the results, microplastic particles were found in 60.7% of the fish studied.

On average, each fish contained:

  • 2.61 plastic particles;

  • approximately 11.5 micrograms of plastic.

The majority are very thin fibers

The bulk of the plastics found in the fish consisted of very thin microfibers.

Of the particles detected in the Qoradaryo, 89.7%, and in the Chirchiq, 93%, were accounted for by such fibers.

Scientists identified a total of 15 types of plastic. The most common among them were:

  • polyethylene terephthalate;

  • polypropylene;

  • polyamide;

  • viscose fibers.

Viscose is a semi-synthetic material widely used in the textile industry.

How does plastic harm fish?

According to experts, microplastics can harm fish in two ways.

In the first case, solid fibers damage the mucous lining of the digestive system. This can lead to decreased appetite and slowed development in fish.

The second risk is related to toxic additives and monomers in the plastic composition. They may disrupt the endocrine and immune system functions of fish.

Plastic found in all types of fish

Researchers did not find significant differences based on fish species, sex, or position in the food chain.

Microplastics were equally detected in various fish. This indicates that the pollution affects not a specific species but the entire aquatic ecosystem.

Larger fish contain more plastic

Scientists confirmed an important pattern: the larger the fish, the more plastic particles accumulate in its body.

This may be due to fish living in a polluted environment for a longer period and consuming more food.

The study results show that plastic pollution in the Chirchiq and Qoradaryo rivers is a serious warning not only for nature but also for people who use these water bodies.

UzbekistanTomsk State UniversityInstitute of Zoology of the Academy of Sciences of UzbekistanAndijan State UniversitySyrdarya
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