Videos of the fire at O‘rikzor market spread on social networks (video)

Videos showing a fire at the O‘rikzor market in Tashkent are spreading widely on social networks. The footage shows thick smoke rising from the market area and emergency services arriving at the scene.

Under the videos, users can be seen expressing concern about the incident, leaving comments such as "O‘rikzor market. May Allah give patience to our merchants."

Meanwhile, official authorities have not yet provided detailed information about the causes of the fire, the extent to which it has been extinguished, the area covered by the flames, and the amount of material damage caused.

Also, it is currently unknown whether there are any victims as a result of the incident. It is expected that the details of the incident will be clarified with the announcement of additional information from official organizations.