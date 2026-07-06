Two luxury cars seized in Tashkent over tax debt

In the Shaykhontohur district, two vehicles belonging to a company were seized by state authorities during the collection of a 638 million soum tax debt.

According to the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement, the document regarding the collection of tax debt from "K.M." LLC in favor of the state was issued based on a decision by the Tashkent City Tax Department dated April 20, 2026.

This enforcement document was received on June 8, and an enforcement case was opened in accordance with legal requirements.

During the search operations, a KIA Carnival and a Leapmotor C10 belonging to the debtor were located. Both vehicles were seized and taken to an impound lot.

Currently, their market value is being determined by an independent appraisal organization. In the next stage, the vehicles will be put up for sale via an electronic auction.

The proceeds from the auction will be used to cover the 638 million soum tax debt.