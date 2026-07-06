32-year-old woman gives birth to quintuplets in Andijan
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A 32-year-old woman has given birth to five children in the city of Andijan. The delivery took place at 31 weeks and 5 days of pregnancy.
Three of the newborns are girls, and two are boys. The heaviest baby weighed 1605 grams, and the smallest weighed 1205 grams.
Weights of the babies:
• 1450-gram girl
• 1605-gram boy
• 1495-gram girl
• 1585-gram boy
• 1205-gram girl
The mother and the five infants are receiving the necessary medical treatment. They remain under the supervision of doctors.
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