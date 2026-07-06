MIB: Debtor's vehicle seized over unpaid natural gas bills

·22·Society
MIB: Debtor's vehicle seized over unpaid natural gas bills

Enforcement proceedings regarding the collection of an 18.3 million soum debt in favor of the "Hududgaz Sirdaryo" gas supply enterprise from a debtor were carried out by the Gulistan city department of the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement, based on a decision by the Gulistan inter-district court for civil cases dated 26.05.2026.

Since the debt was not settled voluntarily, the state enforcement officer initiated compulsory enforcement measures, and the debtor's "KIA Seltos" vehicle was seized.

As a result, the 18.3 million soum debt was fully recovered, and the court decision was executed.

Hududgaz SirdaryoGulistanKIA Seltos
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