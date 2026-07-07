Dusty winds expected in Tashkent

Dusty winds are expected in Tashkent. Experts have announced that as a result of strengthening winds, the amount of dust in the air may increase, and visibility may be reduced in some areas.

In this regard, citizens are advised not to stay outdoors for long periods and to keep windows and doors of homes and buildings closed whenever possible.

People with respiratory illnesses or allergies should use protective masks if necessary.

Drivers are advised to exercise caution in windy and dusty weather conditions, maintain a moderate speed, and take road visibility into account.