"Will I return to creativity?" - Sardor Rahimkhon gave a new interview

In a new interview, Sardor Rahimkhon spoke in detail about his life after leaving the arts and the changes in his perspectives.

He stated that he left his creative career in 2019 and has not regretted this decision for a single moment. According to the former singer, his attitude toward life, wealth, and helping others has changed significantly in recent years.

After leaving the arts, he organized the "Yurak Amri" (Call of the Heart) humanitarian project. From the autumn of 2023 to February 2026, he served as deputy head and director of charitable activities at the "Vaqf" Charitable Public Foundation.

In the interview, Sardor Rahimkhon was also asked about the possibility of returning to the stage. He addressed this issue based on his current life goals and the path he has chosen.

Another part of the conversation was dedicated to scams involving artificial intelligence. He noted that certain individuals are attempting to deceive people by forging the voices or appearances of well-known figures.

Sardor Rahimkhon emphasized the need to be cautious regarding instances where money is requested, donations are solicited, or various promises are made through such materials. He stated that it is necessary to verify any suspicious message through official sources.