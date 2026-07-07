Two explosions occurred near the hotel where Macron was staying

·46·World
Two explosions occurred near the hotel where Macron was staying

On the morning of July 7, two consecutive explosions occurred in the Syrian capital, Damascus. The incident took place near the Four Seasons hotel, where French President Emmanuel Macron had spent the night.

Four people were killed and 18 injured as a result of the explosions. Macron's motorcade had left the hotel shortly before the incident.

Bombs were planted in two locations

According to an AFP source in the security services, one of the explosive devices was placed in a trash bin.

The second bomb was reportedly planted inside a car left near the hotel.

So far, no official information has been provided regarding who organized the explosions or who the primary target was.

Four people died

According to preliminary data, the two explosions resulted in:

  • four people killed;

  • 18 people sustained injuries of varying severity.

Security forces and emergency medical personnel are working at the scene.

Macron's motorcade left earlier

According to an Al Arabiya correspondent, the French president's motorcade left the hotel shortly before the blast.

Representatives of the Élysée Palace stated that the sounds of the explosions were not heard by the president's motorcade.

Macron himself is currently at the presidential palace, where negotiations between the leaders of France and Syria are taking place.

The French president's historic visit

Reuters notes that Emmanuel Macron became the first leader of an EU member state to visit Syria since Bashar al-Assad was ousted from power in December 2024.

He is also the first French president to visit Syria since 2009.

The explosions in Damascus occurred against the backdrop of Macron's historic visit. The main question now is whether the incident was a random attack or related to the high-level delegation.

SyriaDamascusEmmanuel MacronTerrorismInternational Relations
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

First patient diagnosed with Ebola in France recovers and is discharged from hospitalFirst patient diagnosed with Ebola in France recovers and is discharged from hospitalToday, 16:40Explosions occur near hotel where Macron is stayingExplosions occur near hotel where Macron is stayingToday, 16:29Have you heard about the strange fish that lives on land?Have you heard about the strange fish that lives on land?Today, 16:14Missing Briton spent 10 days vacationing in BarcelonaMissing Briton spent 10 days vacationing in BarcelonaToday, 15:59Gasoline shortage in Russia leads to a sharp increase in demand for horsesGasoline shortage in Russia leads to a sharp increase in demand for horsesToday, 15:50World's largest paper airplane sets a recordWorld's largest paper airplane sets a recordToday, 15:41
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12