Two explosions occurred near the hotel where Macron was staying

On the morning of July 7, two consecutive explosions occurred in the Syrian capital, Damascus. The incident took place near the Four Seasons hotel, where French President Emmanuel Macron had spent the night.

Four people were killed and 18 injured as a result of the explosions. Macron's motorcade had left the hotel shortly before the incident.

Bombs were planted in two locations

According to an AFP source in the security services, one of the explosive devices was placed in a trash bin.

The second bomb was reportedly planted inside a car left near the hotel.

So far, no official information has been provided regarding who organized the explosions or who the primary target was.

Four people died

According to preliminary data, the two explosions resulted in:

four people killed;

18 people sustained injuries of varying severity.

Security forces and emergency medical personnel are working at the scene.

Macron's motorcade left earlier

According to an Al Arabiya correspondent, the French president's motorcade left the hotel shortly before the blast.

Representatives of the Élysée Palace stated that the sounds of the explosions were not heard by the president's motorcade.

Macron himself is currently at the presidential palace, where negotiations between the leaders of France and Syria are taking place.

The French president's historic visit

Reuters notes that Emmanuel Macron became the first leader of an EU member state to visit Syria since Bashar al-Assad was ousted from power in December 2024.

He is also the first French president to visit Syria since 2009.

The explosions in Damascus occurred against the backdrop of Macron's historic visit. The main question now is whether the incident was a random attack or related to the high-level delegation.