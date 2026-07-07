Rosatom unveils driverless mobile charging station for electric vehicles

The Russian state corporation Rosatom has unveiled a unique development at the Innoprom-2024 international industrial exhibition, which is expected to open a new chapter in the electric vehicle industry. It is a mobile electric vehicle charging station (EVCS) that operates independently and is not tied to a stationary grid. This technology is aimed at solving the problem of charging electric vehicles in areas with limited infrastructure. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Unlike traditional charging stations, this mobile device does not require a permanent connection to power grids. It can reach any point in business centers, residential complexes, shopping malls, and roadside parking lots. This allows drivers not to take their cars to a specific location, but to summon the charger to them.

Technical capabilities and autonomous navigation

The device is equipped with a 105 kWh energy storage unit, providing fast DC charging with a maximum power of up to 60 kW. According to ixbt.com, it takes about 30 minutes to charge an average electric vehicle battery using such a station. Once the charging process is complete, the station independently returns to its base to recharge.

Rosatom engineers have equipped the station with a fully driverless navigation system. It is capable of moving through parking lots, avoiding obstacles, and approaching vehicles with precision. The system's navigation is based on a digital map of the area, computer vision, specialized cameras, radar, and lidar sensors.

Notably, the device does not rely on GPS navigation. This allows it to be used effectively in enclosed areas, underground parking lots, and industrial facilities where satellite signals are weak. To ensure safety, the system also includes remote operator control.

Safety and prospects

If the AI encounters a complex situation it cannot resolve independently, a remote operator can take control via a secure communication channel. This mobile EVCS relies on Rosatom's proprietary technological developments in autonomous mobility, ensuring the project's technical independence.

In countries like Uzbekistan, where the number of electric vehicles is growing rapidly, such mobile solutions are of great importance. In conditions where there is a lack of space and power to install stationary charging stations in congested city centers, such "smart" devices can effectively fill gaps in infrastructure.