Gasoline shortage in Russia leads to a sharp increase in demand for horses

·63·World
Gasoline shortage in Russia leads to a sharp increase in demand for horses

In some regions of Russia, the fuel shortage has led to a sharp increase in demand for horses. As finding gasoline becomes more difficult, rural residents are returning to using traditional transport—horses—instead of cars.

According to local residents, keeping a horse is in some cases cheaper and more convenient than constantly fueling UAZ or Niva vehicles. Horses serve as an effective means of transport for navigating off-road areas, going to the forest, hauling hay, and performing various household tasks.

According to information provided by horse farm owners to the Mash publication, the number of buyers has increased several times over in recent weeks. While it used to take months to sell a single horse, some stables are now selling or pre-booking 7–8 horses per month.

Experts note that the rise in demand has prevented about a thousand horses from being sent to the slaughterhouse. Currently, the price of horses ranges from 100,000 to 200,000 rubles, depending on their age, breed, and condition.

RussiaGasoline ShortageHorsesRural TransportEconomy
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

First patient diagnosed with Ebola in France recovers and is discharged from hospitalFirst patient diagnosed with Ebola in France recovers and is discharged from hospitalToday, 16:40Explosions occur near hotel where Macron is stayingExplosions occur near hotel where Macron is stayingToday, 16:29Have you heard about the strange fish that lives on land?Have you heard about the strange fish that lives on land?Today, 16:14Missing Briton spent 10 days vacationing in BarcelonaMissing Briton spent 10 days vacationing in BarcelonaToday, 15:59Two explosions occurred near the hotel where Macron was stayingTwo explosions occurred near the hotel where Macron was stayingToday, 15:51World's largest paper airplane sets a recordWorld's largest paper airplane sets a recordToday, 15:41
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12