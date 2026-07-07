World's largest paper airplane sets a record

·46·World
World's largest paper airplane sets a record

A giant paper airplane built by students in Italy has successfully flown and earned a place in the Guinness World Records. The giant aircraft covered a distance of 59 meters in a single attempt, surpassing the previous record.

Students in the city of Pisa worked on this unique project for several months. In addition to building a simple paper airplane on a massive scale, they managed to ensure that it could actually fly.

The record-breaking airplane is 7 meters long, has a wingspan of 20 meters, and weighs 28.5 kilograms. Despite this, it covered a distance of 59 meters in the air, setting a new world record.

Until now, the record in this category had been held by German students for 13 years. They had managed to fly a 5-meter-long paper airplane for a distance of 18 meters. The result achieved by the Italian youth improved the previous record several times over and was recorded as a new historic achievement.

Paper AirplaneGuinness World RecordsItalyPisaEngineering
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