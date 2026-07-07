Indian lovers attempted to replicate dangerous stunt by Russian roofers (video)

In an Indian village, a couple climbed a high-voltage power transmission tower to film a romantic video for social media.

It turned out they were attempting to replicate the stunt performed by Russian roofers Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus in New York.

After the young couple climbed to the top of the village's tallest structure, concerned locals alerted law enforcement. Police and emergency responders safely brought them down.

Experts warn that near power lines, one can suffer a severe electric shock even without touching the wires. Any misstep at such a height further increases the risk of falling.

Earlier, on July 1, Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus staged a marriage proposal at the top of the Empire State Building.

They were arrested following the incident and faced eight charges. The court hearing for the case is expected to take place on August 24.