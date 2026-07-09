Unexpected discovery in a bag of sweets: Major drug trafficking route stopped in Chilanzar

·0·Society
Unexpected discovery in a bag of sweets: Major drug trafficking route stopped in Chilanzar

It has been reported that a large-scale illegal drug trafficking operation was intercepted in the Chilanzar district of Tashkent.

During a joint operation conducted by the State Security Service and customs authorities, approximately 11 kilograms of hashish oil were discovered in the sports bag of a Kazakhstan citizen born in 2004.

Hidden under the guise of food

It is reported that the operation was carried out as part of the second phase of the "Safe and Healthy Country" comprehensive preventive measures.

During the inspection, the sports bag was found to contain sweets and other food products. However, it was discovered that the narcotics were hidden among them.

11 kilograms of hashish oil seized as evidence

According to law enforcement agencies, approximately 11 kilograms of hashish oil were found in the bag.

The substance was officially seized as evidence in accordance with established procedures.

Preliminary information: The route was from Thailand to Kazakhstan

According to preliminary information, the narcotics may have been brought from Thailand.

It is reported that the plan was to transport them to Kazakhstan. For now, all details regarding this case will be determined during the investigation.

Criminal case initiated

A criminal case has been initiated regarding this incident. Currently, investigative actions are being continued by law enforcement agencies.

Until the investigation is concluded and the guilt of the individuals involved is proven by a court, they are considered innocent.

SSS appeals to citizens

The State Security Service has requested citizens to report any instances of drug trafficking or other illegal activities by calling the short number 1520.

It is noted that the anonymity of those who report such information is guaranteed.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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