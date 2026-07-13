Robots on the streets of Tashkent: Yandex is preparing a new service

Delivery services in Tashkent may be entering a new phase. Yandex Uzbekistan has confirmed that delivery robots are being tested on the streets of the capital.

Robots on the streets are no coincidence

Earlier, videos circulated on social media showing robots moving through the streets of Tashkent accompanied by specialists. The "Coming Soon" sign on their bodies sparked curiosity among many.

The Yandex Uzbekistan press service confirmed that these robots belong to the company. It is reported that they are currently being tested and adapted to the conditions of Tashkent city.

This is not yet a fully launched service. However, the testing itself shows that the delivery market in the capital is approaching a new technological stage.

What will the robots deliver?

Within the framework of the project, it is planned that the robots will deliver orders placed through Yandex Lavka.

Yandex Lavka is a service for the rapid delivery of groceries and ready-to-eat meals. It launched in Tashkent at the end of 2024 and is provided to users via the Yandex Go platform.

Once the robot couriers are operational, they could be used to deliver small-sized orders over short distances.

Currently in the testing phase

According to the company, the robots are currently being tested as a technology. Experts are checking their adaptation to city streets, sidewalks, turns, obstacles, and the traffic environment.

The launch date, the areas to be served, and the initial coverage will be announced later.

In other words, it is too early to say that "robots will be walking in every neighborhood tomorrow." But it is clear that the first real step toward the era of robot couriers in Tashkent has been taken.

Why is this interesting?

Delivery robots are a new format for urban logistics. They can be particularly useful for short-distance orders, groceries, and ready-to-eat meals.

Such technologies allow for reducing the workload on human couriers, stabilizing delivery times in certain areas, and automating the service.

However, how this technology will work in Tashkent's conditions is a separate question. Sidewalks, obstacles, road infrastructure, and pedestrian traffic will be a serious test for the robots.

Is Tashkent ready?

The idea of robot couriers looks appealing: you place an order, and a small robot brings it to your door. But in practice, this process requires clear infrastructure, safe movement, technical oversight, and users adapting to a new format.

It is important that the paths for robot movement in the city are convenient, that they do not interfere with pedestrians, and that orders are delivered safely.

In other words, this is not just about technology — it is also a test for urban culture. Tashkent is entering a "the future has arrived" mode; now it would be good if the sidewalks also received an update.

When will the new service launch?

For now, Yandex Uzbekistan has not announced when the robot courier service will be fully launched or in which areas it will begin operations.

The company stated that details will be announced later. Therefore, new information regarding robot couriers in the capital may appear in the near future.

Will new competition begin in the delivery market?

If the robots are put into practical operation, it will be an important signal for the delivery services market in Tashkent. This is because such technologies could influence the formation of new standards not only for Yandex Lavka but for the entire delivery sector.

For now, the project is in the testing phase. But the appearance of robot couriers on the streets of Tashkent has already sparked great interest.

Do you think robot couriers will create convenience for people in Tashkent, or is the city's infrastructure not yet ready for this?